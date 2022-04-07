Body of Unidentified Male Found in Constant Spring, St Andrew

Detectives assigned to the Constant Spring Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an unidentified male that was found dead along Manor View Drive, St. Andrew on Thursday, April 07.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres ( 5 feet 11 inches) tall. He is of Indian decent and was clad in a white merino and a pair of gray pants.

Reports from the Police are that at about 1:15 a.m., residents reported to them that explosions were heard. On the arrival of the lawmen, the body of the male was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body.