39-year-old Sheener Masters Missing, from St. Catherine

Thirty-nine-year-old Sheener Masters of Rose Mount, Linstead in St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday April 05.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Masters was last seen in McKoy Gardens, Spanish Town in the parish. Wearing a green cap, green merina, floral shorts and a pair of black and white slippers. All efforts to contacts her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sheener Masters is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.