15-year-old Brianna White Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Brianna White of St. John’s Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Brianna was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brianna White is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.