16-year-old Shanequa Smart Missing, from Kingston

16-year-old Shanequa Smart otherwise called ‘Davia’ of Boulevard Close, Kingston 20 has been missing since Saturday, April 02.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 12:15 p.m., she was last seen at home wearing a yellow polo shirt and black jeans. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanequa Smart is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.