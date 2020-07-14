Miss Lus who Served Thousands Laid to Rest

(Alan Lewin-News Reporter): Elsie Lawrence one of the most popular Albion school vendors for several decades was laid to rest in fine style on Sunday, July 12.

A memorial church service was held at the Farm Heights Seventh Day Adventist church in Montego Bay. Miss Lus, as she was called by the many children she came in contact with, was described as a jovial person. She was remembered for her good deeds towards children who are now adults.

In the eulogy, her daughter Sonia Miller remembered how on many occasions when school children never had lunch money her mom helped them out with a piece of her pudding or just something to eat. She was one of the first vendors selling at the school when it opened its door in the 1960s. She sold there for more than 50 years, with over with several generations of children coming to buy from her.

The Montego Bay Boys and Girls Club marching band provided some music for the occasion. Miss Lus was born at 1 Harbour Street in Montego Bay. She died from natural cause on May 19, 2020. Her body was interred at the Dovecot Memorial Park. Several past students of the Albion All Age were in attendance.