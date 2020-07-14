Higher Favourability for JLP than PNP  – Poll

The Jamaica Labour Party continues to get a more favourable rating than its rival People’s National party (PNP), according to a series of polls being published by Mello TV.

The polls have also showed JLP Leader Andrew Holness as having a higher favourability than PNP President Dr Peter Phillips.

In its poll results published Monday evening, July 13 on Mello TV, the Pollster Bill Johnson says the JLP has received 62% favourability rating compared to 38% for the PNP.

People surveyed were asked whether they were favourable or unfavourable to the JLP or PNP. Of the sample surveyed, 38% said they had an unfavourable opinion of the PNP while 19% said they had unfavourable opinion of the JLP. With regard to the PNP, 24 % are not sure whether to express a favourable or unfavourable opinion of the PNP and 19% are not sure about the JLP as far as favourable or unfavourable was concerned.