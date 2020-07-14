Entertainment Sector to Partially Reopen Saturday

The entertainment sector is to be partially reopened starting Saturday, July 21. Parties and functions with as many as 280 people can now take place. Sports bars are also now permitted to reopen, as of Saturday. They were not included when so called community bars were allowed to reopen, nearly a month ago.

However, the events must end one hour before the curfew period that now begins at 11 p.m. That means the events will have to end by 10 p.m.

Making the announcements about the new measures that will run until July 31, in the first instance, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie said the Local Government authorities, the Municipal Corporations of the parishes, will be authorized to decide on which events will take place.. “No event can be held without the requisite amusement licence”, given by the Corporations, Mr McKenzie said.

He said social distancing must be strictly observed and that the organizers or promoters can have up to 280 people at the venue. This includes 250 patrons and 30 staff or organizers of the event.

Mr McKenzie warned that if the orders were not complied with the sector would again be shut down.