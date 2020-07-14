PNP Seen as More Corrupt – Poll

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is being seen as more corrupt than the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). This is according to

one of the latest poll findings of Bill Johnson.

Pollster Bill Johnson, who conducted the poll in June for Mello TV, said the findings of the poll suggest that “If the PNP is going to focus on corruption [as an election strategy] then basically it’s a losing battle.”

The poll found that, to the question which of the two major parties was “most honest and least corrupt”, the sample returned the following response: JLP 30%, PNP 13%; [they are] both the same 45% and don’t know 12%.

The PNP Opposition has been hammering the Andrew Holness Administration over incidents of corruption or maladministration. But the polls would seem to suggest that the strategy is not working to make people feel the JLP is the more corrupt of the two parties.