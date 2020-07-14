PNP Seen as More Corrupt – Poll

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is being seen as more corrupt than the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). This is according to

one of the latest poll findings of Bill Johnson.

Pollster Bill Johnson, who conducted the poll in June for Mello TV, said the findings of the poll suggest that “If the PNP is going to focus on corruption [as an election strategy] then basically it’s a losing battle.”

The poll found that, to the question which of the two major parties was “most honest and least corrupt”, the sample returned the following response: JLP 30%, PNP 13%; [they are] both the same 45% and don’t know 12%.

The PNP Opposition has been hammering the Andrew Holness Administration over incidents of corruption or maladministration. But the polls would seem to suggest that the strategy is not working to make people feel the JLP is the more corrupt of the two parties.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....