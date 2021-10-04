Met Gala Returns under the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Fashion’s Biggest Night returns with the annual Met Gala being held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art!

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Lupita Nyongo and many more graced the Red Carpet of celebrating fashion’s biggest Party Of The Year, channeling this year’s them: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Check out the photos below:

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cordae Dunston, left, and Naomi Osaka attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Naomi Campbell attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)