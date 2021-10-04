Megan Thee Stallion reveals partnership with Nike

Megan Thee Stallion has inked a partnership deal with sportswear giant, Nike.

Thee Hot Girl Coach took to her social media accounts today to reveal the images which form part of the campaign.

On Instagram she wrote: “HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES,” “I told y’all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So, I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you. Learn more about my story with @nike and get ready to Train with Thee Stallion in the NTC App.”

The commercial is part of Nike’s “Play New” campaign, which serves as an inspiration to young women everywhere.

Fans can download the Nike Training Club (NTC) App to get a workout session with Meg and trainer Tara Nicolas. Fans can also purchase the different looks that the rapper wore.

