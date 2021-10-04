Naomi Osaka launches skincare line Kinlò

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion and activist Naomi Osaka launched on Tuesday a new skincare line formulated specifically for people with melanated skin.

Dubbed ‘Kinlò’, the assortment of active and recovery skincare products, first announced earlier this years, includes clean formulations built to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones. With both Kin and Lo meaning “gold” in Japanese and Haitian Creole, respectively, the brand pays homage to Naomi’s bicultural heritage through its name.

The line launches with four products including an Active Golden Rays Sunscreen that is mineral-based and designed to eliminate whitecast, as well as a Hydrating Eye Cream, Hydrating Golden Mist, and Hydrating Lip Balm, with plans to expand.

“Through my personal experience and learnings, I have found that Black, Brown, and other melanated skin toned communities are often an after-thought in the discussion and research surrounding sun care, including being excluded from clinical studies on skin cancer,” said Osaka. “Additionally, there is a lack of sun protection products being made with melanated skin in mind. These points have all led me to create Kinlò, a mission-first brand.”

The tennis player worked with GoDaddy to create a custom website and online store, and partners at A-Frame, a Los Angeles-based holding company that develops talent-led sustainable personal care brands built for underserved communities.

Osaka will helm Kinlò as CEO with Dr. Naana Boakye serving as dermatology director to help ensure formulations are of the highest efficiency and standard and that education is a priority. Vanessa Motley Coleman has been named vice president and will oversee business operations along with the global team at A-Frame, to bring its vision to life.

“Bringing Kinlò to life was a personal and professional goal of mine. I am thrilled that my first entrepreneurial endeavor will be something meaningful to my community, and I couldn’t be more thankful for my team at A-Frame and GoDaddy,” Osaka added.