Mentally Ill Man Shot Dead After He Allegedly Stabbed Cop

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Mentally Ill Man Shot Dead – A Mentally-ill man was shot dead by police, after he allegedly stabbed a police officer during a heated exchange in Lillyfield near Bamboo, St Ann on Wednesday, December 18.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Brown.

It is reported that sometime after 7 a.m., police officers responded to an incident in the area where Brown attacked a relative with a machete.

During efforts to apprehend him, Brown reportedly pulled a knife, chased one of the lawmen and stabbed him. The officer then took evasive action by shooting Brown, according to the police.

Both injured persons were transported to the hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead, while the policeman was treated and released.