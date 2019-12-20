Female Bartender Arrested, Following Stabbing Death of Male Patron

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): A man was stabbed to death, during an altercation between him and a female bartender, at a bar in Martha Brae, Trelawny on Tuesday night, December 17.

He has been identified as Gregory Geddes, a raft captain of Reserve district in Trelawny.

According to police reports, about 8.45 pm, Geddes was at a bar in Martha Brae, when he and the bartender got involved in an argument, which later escalated into a fight.

During the dispute, a knife was brought into play and Geddes was stabbed.

Geddes was assisted to the Falmouth Public Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Following an investigation, the female bartender was taken into police custody.

Detectives from the Falmouth Police Station are investigating the incident.