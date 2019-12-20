Call Centre Agent Murdered by Gunmen in New Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Call Centre Agent Murdered – A call centre employee was shot and killed during a robbery in New Kingston on Wednesday night, December 18.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Kimani Wright, a worker employed to IBEX call centre.

According to police reports, about 10 p.m., Wright was among a group of persons inside a parking lot in the vicinity of call centre, when a motor car drove into the compound and gunmen alighted from the vehicle. The gunmen reportedly rob the group but Wright resisted and was shot multiple times during a tussle.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigation continues.