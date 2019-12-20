Call Centre Agent Murdered by Gunmen in New Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Call Centre Agent MurderedA call centre employee was shot and killed during a robbery in New Kingston on Wednesday night, December 18.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Kimani Wright, a worker employed to IBEX call centre.

According to police reports, about 10 p.m., Wright was among a group of persons inside a parking lot in the vicinity of call centre, when a motor car drove into the compound and gunmen alighted from the vehicle. The gunmen reportedly rob the group but Wright resisted and was shot multiple times during a tussle.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigation continues.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested
Over $4 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at NMIA, Three Women Arrested
Police Investigating Double Murder in St Thomas
Police Investigating Double Murder in St Thomas
Forced Religious Conversion Becomes an International Human Rights Problem 
Forced Religious Conversion Becomes an International Human Rights Problem 
Crime: Mason In Hiding After Allegedly paying 12-year-old girl $200 for sex
Crime: Mason In Hiding After Allegedly paying 12-year-old girl $200 for sex
Ex cop wanted for attempted murder & robbery from 10 years ago arrested in Kingston
Ex cop wanted for attempted murder & robbery from 10 years ago arrested in Kingston
The suicide note written by a 15-year old girl – Lessons for all family
The suicide note written by a 15-year old girl – Lessons for all family

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....