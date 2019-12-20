New JCF Divisional Headquarters To Be Built In Spanish Town

Jamaica News: Cabinet has approved the acquisition of five acres of land located at Darling’s Pen, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, for the construction of a divisional headquarters for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Minister without Portfolio with oversight for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said the move is part of efforts to improve the working environment for police officers.

The Minister was speaking at a yesterday’s (December 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Mr. Samuda pointed out that the Spanish Town Police Station is in need of repairs and there is not enough parking space at the facility.

He added that the decision was taken to find an alternative location as an expansion was not possible at the Spanish Town location.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuda said Cabinet has given approval for the acquisition of .66 acre of land at 25 Main Street in Port Maria, St. Mary, for the purpose of establishing a parking facility for the new Port Maria Police Station, for the sum of $26 million.

 

Source: JIS News

