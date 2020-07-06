Member of Popcaan’s camp died in motor vehicle accident

Member of Popcaan's camp died in motor vehicle accident
A member of Popcaan’s Unruly camp has died following a motor vehicle accident yesterday.

The man so far identified as Flicka Dawg or Bookha, was killed following the accident in Retreat, St Thomas.

Reports are that the man was driving a motorcycle, which crashed into the back of a motorcar.

A truck, travelling in the opposite direction, subsequently ran over him.

According to eyewitnesses, Dancehall artiste Quada and members of his crew were travelling in the car.

It seems as if they were travelling together when the incident occurred.

 

