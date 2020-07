The Hanover police are reporting that criminal charges are to be laid against a teenage boy who was taken into custody last week, after he reportedly stabbed his own sister to death at their home, in Johnson Town, Lucea, Hanover

The deceased has since been identified as 28-year-old Olebia Sinclair, otherwise called ‘Chrisanna’ unemployed of Westbury Crescent, Bridgeport, St Catherine, and Knuckle Hill in Johnson Town

The 17-year-old brother, who also attends the Green Island High School, is to be charged with murder.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 12:30 pm, Sinclair and the accused, who is her younger brother was at home, when an argument developed between them, allegedly that the brother had hit her six-year-old daughter.

The argument developed into a physical confrontation, and both siblings reportedly armed themselves with knives and later got engaged in a tussle.

During the fight, Sinclair was stabbed multiple in the regions of her chest, allegedly by her brother.

She was transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where she was pronounced dead, and following an investigation by the police, the young man was taken into custody.