Trinidad-based dancehall artiste Rebel Sixx was shot and killed at his home last night.

According to reports, around 11.45 pm the singer was playing on video games in the living room with the front door open when two men entered the house and shot him several times.

Police believe the killing was gang-related.

The dancehall star was best known for his songs ‘Rifle War’ and ‘Fully Dunce’.

He was a member of the Jamaican dancehall group known as 6ix.