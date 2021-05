Megan Thee Stallion is set to be the focus of a new online reality show, Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion.

The ‘Good News’ rapper’s unscripted project will come as part of the expanded Snapchat Originals series from Snap Inc.

Megan will be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can.

Westbrook Media will produce the forthcoming Off Thee Leash, which is expected to arrive at some point later this year.

An exact premiere date is yet to be announced.