Osaka, Nadal named Laureus sportsman and sportswoman of the year

Japan’s Naomi Osaka has been named Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards, with fellow Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal the men’s winner.

Osaka became the first Japanese to win the top Laureus honor after she triumphed in the Australian Open and US Open to become a four-time Grand Slam winner. This is the second Laureus award for the world No.2, who won breakthrough of the year in 2019.

Nadal, 34, won his 13th French Open championship and equalled Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam title in the 2020 season. The world No.1 beat the other five nominees, including last year’s winner, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, footballer Robert Lewandowski and basketball player Lebron James, to win his second sportsman of the year award after 2011.

Six-time European champion Bayern was awarded team of the year and 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance and win in 50 years, won the breakthrough of the year award. The comeback of the year award went to Max Parrot, who returned from Hodgkin’s lymphoma to win two golds at 2020 X-Games.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King received the Lifetime Achievement award.

Nadal’s win was his fourth Laureus award, having previously won the Breakthrough, Comeback, and main men’s awards.