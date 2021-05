Romeich Major, is today mourning the loss of his brother.

The Artiste Manager and Producer, who recently announced the birth of his daughter, shared the news of the recent passing of his brother Steve Major, in his Instagram story late Wednesday.

In an earlier post, Major shared a photo of his brother, who lived in the United States, noting that he took very good care of him on his frequent visits to New York.

Social media users upon hearing the news, have since offered their condolences.