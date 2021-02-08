McLeod Wins Men’s 60m Hurdles Dash at American Track League III

Jamaica’s reigning Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod won the men’s 60m hurdles at the American Track League meeting in Arkansas on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The 2016 Olympic champion ran 7.53 while holding off the challenge of American Michael Dickson who crossed in 7.58. Trinidad and Tobago’s Ruebin Walters was third in 7.68.

The 26-year-old Mcleod competition was the second outing for him this season.

Two weeks ago, at the first American Track League meet, McLeod competed in the 60m finished fourth in a field of 16 in 6.73 seconds.–