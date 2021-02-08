The Weeknd delivered hits during Super Bowl Half-time Show

There might have been a limited attendance due to coronavirus restrictions, but The Weeknd adapted to give a glittering Super Bowl half-time show, while Miley Cyrus was joined by veteran stars for her performance.

The 65,890-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Florida was filled with just 25,000 fans – including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers – while the rest of the audience was made of cut-outs.

But The Weeknd had a small army of lookalikes, fireworks and a full moon on his side to create a spectacular show for the coveted half-time slot, which in previous years has been taken on by stars including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and, last year, the duo of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Canadian star performed hits including Starboy, Can’t Feel My Face, I Feel It Coming and Blinding Lights.

Cyrus gave a pre-Super Bowl performance, bringing on Billy Idol and Joan Jett for her TikTok Tailgate show.