Sean “Diddy” Combs files lawsuit against his Sean John clothing brand

Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former clothing brand, Sean John, and the company’s new owner Global Brand Groups USA, according to All Hip Hop.

According to a complaint filed on Thursday, Sean John, who has launched a new women’s clothing line with the brand Missguided, used the mogul’s image, likeness, and persona without his permission.

Combs founded the company in 1998. He sold stakes to GCG USA in November 2016 for an estimated $70 million and still owned 20 percent, according to Forbes.

Jonathan D. Davis, Comb’s lawyer, says he disapproves of using his image to promote a brand he no longer wishes to be associated with.

