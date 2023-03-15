Mason Shot and Injured During Drive-By Shooting in St James

A 29-year-old mason, of a Salt Spring address in St James, was shot and injured during a drive-by shooting incident which occurred along George’s Drive in Cornwall Courts, St James, on Tuesday night.
Reports are that the victim and four other men were standing along the roadway at George’s Drive , when a Toyota Axio motor car drove to the area.
The occupants on board the vehicle opened fire at the men who ran in separate directions.
After the gunmen sped away from the scene, it was discovered that the victim was shot multiple times.
He was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was treated and admitted.