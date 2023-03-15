Businessman Shot and Killed in Clarendon

A Manchester businessman was shot dead, and another man shot and injured in Toll Gate, Clarendon on Tuesday,
Dead is 67-year-old Jerome Bassier of McKinley Heights in Mandeville.
According to police, Bassier and the other man were having a conversation along Decoy Road around 10 a.m. when they were ambushed by two armed men who opened fire, hitting them.
Both men were taken to the hospital, where Bassier was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted for treatment.
According to sources, Bassier was recently attacked on the site of an apartment complex he was constructing in the area.