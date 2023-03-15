Mentally Ill Man Found Murdered in Portland

The body of a man who is believed to be mentally ill was discovered at Folly Oval in Port Antonio, Portland on Tuesday (March 14).
Police believe the deceased, identified as Andre Weston of no fixed address, was murdered between 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, and early Tuesday morning.
According to reports, Weston, who reportedly had a mental disorder, was last seen alive by a relative in the Port Antonio Cemetery on Sunday at around 3:00 p.m.
Reports are that on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., persons attending a football match at Folly Oval reportedly detected a foul odor and proceeded to investigate. Weston’s lifeless body was discovered on its back in a shed on the property. His body appeared to have gunshot wounds to the right side of the abdomen and right elbow.