American Hairdresser Caught with Illegal Gun at Airport

A female hairdresser who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the USA, has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm at the Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday, March 14.
She has been identified as 46-year-old Tricia Robinson, who is also of Whitehouse in Westmoreland, and she has been charged with Trafficking Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Possession of Ammunition.
Reports by the Montego Bay police are that about 2:30pm, on Tuesday, Robinson arrived at the Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, and was in the process of clearing her luggage when a Beretta pistol fitted with six .32 rounds of ammunition was found in her possessions.
Robinson was taken into custody and subsequently charged, and the illegal gun was seized.