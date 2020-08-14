Masicka Drops Two Hot Songs This Week, ‘Best F-ck’ & ‘Difficult’

Masicka Happy About International Reggae and World Music Award Nomination
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The young and well respected Genahsyde boss Masicka rewarded his fans with two song releases this week.

The first song Best F*ck was released on Monday and has amassed over 90,000 views on YouTube. The song is one of appreciation for his sexual encounters with a particular woman. In true Masicka style, he commanded ownership of the rhythm and provided catchy lyrics.

Masicka - Best Fuck (Official Audio)

Needless to say, the song is very explicit and sexual. Some of the tamer lyrics say:

“Belly stab out me will mek yuh pop out yuh braid”
“Whisper inna yuh ears and mek it touch yuh inna yuh soul”

The second song he released was Difficult earlier today and it wasn’t difficult to love.  Difficult a classic “gun tune” with its well-crafted lyrics, relatively fast pace and different styles. In the song, he warns that he’s not afraid or finds it difficult to kill a man. He will have the support of his friends because they’re the same way.

Masicka - Difficult (Official Audio)

Masicka released both songs after his amazing feature in Unda Dirt with Popcaan and Tommy Lee Sparta on Popcaan’s mixtape called FIXTAPE that came out last week.

 

Source: Dancehallmag

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....