Masicka Drops Two Hot Songs This Week, ‘Best F-ck’ & ‘Difficult’

The young and well respected Genahsyde boss Masicka rewarded his fans with two song releases this week.

The first song Best F*ck was released on Monday and has amassed over 90,000 views on YouTube. The song is one of appreciation for his sexual encounters with a particular woman. In true Masicka style, he commanded ownership of the rhythm and provided catchy lyrics.

Needless to say, the song is very explicit and sexual. Some of the tamer lyrics say:

“Belly stab out me will mek yuh pop out yuh braid”

“Whisper inna yuh ears and mek it touch yuh inna yuh soul”

The second song he released was Difficult earlier today and it wasn’t difficult to love. Difficult a classic “gun tune” with its well-crafted lyrics, relatively fast pace and different styles. In the song, he warns that he’s not afraid or finds it difficult to kill a man. He will have the support of his friends because they’re the same way.

Masicka released both songs after his amazing feature in Unda Dirt with Popcaan and Tommy Lee Sparta on Popcaan’s mixtape called FIXTAPE that came out last week.

Source: Dancehallmag