Dancehall Producer Romeich Gifts Employee A Brand New Car

Popular music producer and manager, Romeich Major of Romeich Entertainment, is what you can call a generous employer.

Earlier today, the producer posted a video to Instagram to show the world his appreciation for one of his employees, Jade, a talent PR, event producer, TV presenter, and voice over talent, who is most definitely deserving of the gift she received from her boss.

“You know entertainment world is in shambles in dem time yah and I told her she will have to stay home until work start up back but yet she still came work when I needed her ,” Romeich wrote.

He continued, “shows how dedicated she is to @romeichent so I got a deal from @c.a.r.s876 so you know make @jadethajem happy!!!!!

Jade was literally in tears as she was not expecting anything of this magnitude. She reposted the video to her own Instagram page with the caption, “Thank you so much. I don’t work hard expecting anything in return and I’ll NEVER STOP giving my all to this company and to you. I genuinely love and appreciate you sooooooo much! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!! @romeichentertainment MY GENERAL! MY BOSS!!!!”

Romeich joked that she had no excuse as to why she would be late or not make it to work. This was indeed a nice gesture, and as expected, it was appreciated.

The question on the minds of most Jamaicans now is, Romeich, are you hiring?

Romeich, whose real name is Rudolph Brown, got his start in the industry as a designer to the big stars. He then picked up the music bug in 2010 when he added producer and artiste manager to his portfolio. Soon his name was affixed to a multi-faceted entertainment enterprise known as Romeich Entertainment operating out of Kingston, Jamaica.

He manages some of Jamaica’s top artists, such as Shenseea, TeeJay, Konshens, and Ding Dong.

