Jada Kingdom Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend, American Producer Verse Simmonds

Dancehall songstress Jada Kingdom has ended all speculation about her relationship status. She confirms that not only is she off the market but has been dating American record /music producer and songwriter, Verse Simmonds for, “a year and two months” as captioned on an Instagram post with the not-so-exciting news.

The Dancehall singer, 21, made the announcement last night (August 12) with a photo of herself and her music producer boyfriend looking pretty ‘together’.

Verse, 39, took things a little further, being one of the first to comment and saying, “I love you my Queen & we locked in for life, know that!” to which she responded, “@versesimmonds All dem feelings ting yah, Mi gangsta enuh yute! Chro! I love you.”

Jada further added in her own comment feed, “To all my kmabs … please nuh badda cuss mi du mi a beg uno!” as a tireless thread of broken-hearted male fans filled her page with disappointment.

Adri.an said, “me heart u wah rip out,” and Jammydon.x simply wasn’t having any of this insult, “Delete this, us youngsters don’t want to see this disrespect,” he said.

Also….

Dreco_7, said “Done me done wid jada, me too tall fi a take dem disrespect yah.” While Lowkeypluganonymous followed with, “Who that man? Wtf is going on.”

The comments continued with Gyal.criminall, saying, “Aye yu try delete this before mi get upset ” and Roshane_unruly asking, “Why you neva block mi before yuh post it?”

Other ‘former’ admirers were simply done with Jada, Yunqzino added, “Me bbc. This a gwan. Me go unfollow u,” and the same went for Official_babygoat, who wrote, “Reported and unfollowed.”

This is not the first time seeing these two together, they appeared on a couple of Live chats in April, flirting, dancing and canoodling with each other. Even though they were evidently putting their relationship on display, they had not made it Instagram official.

The lucky guy, Maurice’ Verse’ Simmonds, if you didn’t know, is actually a ‘big deal’. He is a four-time Grammy nominee and has worked closely, producing and co-writing songs with the likes of Jay Z, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Usher, Rick Ross and Chance the Rapper (plus others) on prominent chart-topping hit singles.

Verse also has a successful singing career and is notoriously known for his 2011 hit single Boo Thang featuring Kelly Rowland and Buy You A Round in 2009, to name a few. His most recent release Gunstown dropped last year to find Verse deejaying on a heavily influenced Reggae beat, clearly inspired by his Jamaican heartbeat Jada.

Source: Dancehallmag