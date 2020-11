Police say there are several roads in St Thomas that are blocked because of the continuing rains in that parish.

They are asking motorists to use alternative routes where possible, The blocked or flooded roads are:

· Font Hill Crossroad

· Bachelors Hall main road

· Cotton Tree main road

· Hordley main road

· Sections of Llandewey main road

· Pamphret main road

· Sections of Yallahs main road

· Sections of Albion main road