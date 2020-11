Dear Mckoy: I have sex with my obeah man as payment but… I’m from a rural part of Jamaica where obeah is practiced a lot. I usually go to the best witch doctor to get protection and help with promotions at work etc… nothing too serious. However, I needed a big favour from him that I can’t mention, and he said it would cost twice the amount I usually pay per visit. I did not have the money so he hinted that I could have sex with him as payment.

I was afraid he would cast a spell on me or something but I did it anyway. It actually wasn’t so bad and we started doing it more often. The problem is, he is yet to fulfill my request and I’m frustrated because I’ve been giving him sex. Every time I ask him he says I’m being impatient.

He makes weird sounds when we have sex and sometimes I get afraid but he says it helps him to climax. I don’t want to rush him by asking him for the favour again because he’s known to “damage” people if irritated.

How can I do about telling him to speed up the process speedily?

E.J.

Dear E.J.,

You need to stop playing with evil and go to church. These things are never worth it! Stop trying to seek the “easy” way out and do some fasting and prayer. Be careful of him cause he might hurt you or get you pregnant. It’s time to open your eyes and be wise.