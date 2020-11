Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding both say they are ready and confident of victory in the polls to be held Saturday to elect a new leader for the People’s National Party (PNP).

The two were speaking at a media conference this morning, that gave an update on preparations for the elections in which 3,350 delegates will vote at 12 locations across Jamaica. Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the results should be ready by 5 p.m.