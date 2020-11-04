Improvement in COVID-19 Numbers

Coronavirus - Mckoy's News
One COVID-19 death and 30 new cases were recorded yesterday, Tuesday, November 3, on a day when the data showed general improvement in the country containing the spread of the virus.

The one death was that of a 66-year-old man from Trelawny, pushing the death toll from COVID-19 to 211. Of the 30 new cases, 11 were from St James. The total cases for the country are now 9,326, with 4288 active.  Yesterday 38 people recovered making the total recoveries 4,708. The numbers in hospital are down to 80 with six critically ill.

People are being reminded to wear masks, wash and sanitize hands regularly and keep six feet in distance from others.

