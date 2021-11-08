Mandeville Police Awaiting Post Mortem Result to Determine Prisoner’s Death

The Mandeville police are awaiting a post mortem examination result to determine what caused the death of a male prisoner, who was pronounced dead last Thursday, November 4, after complaining ill inside the Mandeville police lock-up.

He has been identified as Dwaye Tomlin, also of a Mandeville address.

The police reported that Tomlin was among a group of prisoners in the lockup, who were given a cell break about 5:30 am, to shower and visit the restroom.

Shortly after taking his shower, Tomlin complained of feeling ill and was transported to hospital where he died whilst being treated.

Investigators say, Tomlin was in jail on charges of housebreaking and was recently granted bail, but has been unable to post his bail.