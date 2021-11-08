Men Shot and Injured in Drive-by Shooting, in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of two men, who were shot and killed in close proximity, in Ackee Walk, St Andrew, on Saturday afternoon of November 6.

So far the two men who remain in hospital in serious conditions have been identified only as “Dads”, and “Winston”.

Reports by the police are that about 4:00 pm, one of the men was standing in the vicinity of a Cash Pot outlet at Ackee Walk, which is just off Molynes Road, when he was approached by armed men traveling in a motor car and shot multiple times.

The gunmen then opened fire, hitting another man who was standing in close proximity, after they were driving from the community.

Residents also said, the gunmen men fired a barrage of gunshots in the air, and threatened residents of the community while they left the area.