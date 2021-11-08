Jerk Chicken Vendor Murdered in Portmore, St Catherine

One man who is said to be a popular Jerk Chicken vendor was shot and killed by armed men in Portmore, St Catherine, on Saturday night, November 6.

He has been identified as Cavon Davis, jerk vendor of Braeton, St Catherine.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 9:45 pm, Davis was at the establishment where he works along the Braeton main road in the vicinity of the service station, when he was attacked by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire, hitting him multiple times before escaping the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded chicken vendor was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.