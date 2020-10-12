Manchester Woman Missing

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Thirty-two-year-old Angella Gayle of  Bathersea, Mandeville in Manchester has been missing since Saturday, October 10.

She is of brown complexion, stout build, and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 4:45 p.m., Gayle was seen at the Coronation Market in downtown, Kingston wearing a yellow and green blouse, blue shorts, and a pair of blue slippers. She has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Gayle is being asked to contact the Kingston Central Police at 876-922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Angella Gayle was available at the time of this publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....