St. Catherine Man Charged with Breaches of the Firearm Act

Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine North Division arrested and charged a man for breaches of the Firearms Act following an incident on Lakeland Drive, Greendale in Spanish Town on Sunday, September 06.

Charged is 21-year-old Vonrick Claire otherwise called ‘Prento’, of Devon Road, Greendale in the parish. He has been charged with:

· Wounding with Intent

· Illegal Possession Firearm

· Illegal Possession of Ammunition and

· Murder

He has been charged in relation to the murder of 47-year-old Steve Gordon, a mechanic of Four East, Greater Portmore in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:05 p.m., Gordon and another man were repairing a truck when Claire and a man pounced upon them and open gunfire hitting both men before escaping in a waiting motorcar. Both injured men were taken to the hospital where they received treatment. On Saturday, September 19, Gordon succumbed to his injuries.

Claire was arrested during an operation in the area and was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.