St. Catherine Man Charged with Breaches of the Firearm Act

Firearm Seizure
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine North Division arrested and charged a man for breaches of the Firearms Act following an incident on Lakeland Drive, Greendale in Spanish Town on Sunday, September 06.

Charged is 21-year-old Vonrick Claire otherwise called ‘Prento’, of Devon Road, Greendale in the parish. He has been charged with:

·       Wounding with Intent

·       Illegal Possession Firearm

·       Illegal Possession of Ammunition and

·       Murder

He has been charged in relation to the murder of 47-year-old Steve Gordon, a mechanic of Four East, Greater Portmore in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:05 p.m., Gordon and another man were repairing a truck when Claire and a man pounced upon them and open gunfire hitting both men before escaping in a waiting motorcar. Both injured men were taken to the hospital where they received treatment. On Saturday, September 19, Gordon succumbed to his injuries.

Claire was arrested during an operation in the area and was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....