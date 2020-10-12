BZ Bwai Teams Up with Celeste Scott For “Bailando”

Belizean singer Bz Bwai has teamed up with singer Celeste Scott on a spicy new track titled “Bailando.” Released officially on September 25, the high energy Dancehall track was produced by Giancarlo Lombardo, aka Benzo.

“We started the idea at “Hits and History Studios” owned by Rachel Noelle. We wrote to it and went to Davix Foreman to track vocals then it was mixed and mastered by StoneyEyeStudios. All of this took about two weeks to complete,” the artiste explained about the song’s process.

As the name suggests, “Bailando” is a smooth dance track, full of Latin vibes and Reggae in the mix.

“I love all kinds of beats. If I like the vibe, I’ll run with it,” he added.

For the past decade, Bz Bwai has been making his own mark on the music sphere, having started his singing pursuit in church as a youngster in Belize. With the guidance of his grandmother, he also got his hand on the guitar.

As a diverse and passionate vocalist, the artiste has been building his name and has even rubbed shoulders with big names in the industry such as Fat Joe, Damian Marley, 311, Matisyahu and Bone Thugs n Harmony. His own catalogue includes hits such as “Wine My Way”, “The Way She Move” featuring Mexican artiste C-Kan, “Unconditional Love” featuring Papayo and “Me n You.”

Now, since the release of “Bailando”, the support and feedback has been overwhelmingly good, which the artiste is grateful for.

“Fat Joe has been supporting my work and showing me love on his platform. “Bailando” will also be on his Spotify playlist.” the artiste highlighted. In addition to an accompanying music video for the track, he also has many other projects in the pipeline, including seven new singles which will be released soon.

“I just want to tell the people that I appreciate every single one that supports and enjoys my music. I will keep working hard to bring you great records. God bless!” he expressed.