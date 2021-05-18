Manchester Thieves to Face the Court

Two would-be thieves who were busted in Hatfield, Manchester on Friday, May 14 are set to appear in the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, May 26 to answer to the charge of House-breaking.

They have been identified as 29-year-old Phillip Alberts of Hopeton Road, Manchester and 24-year-old Michael Mais of Melrose district, Manchester.

Reports are that at about 9:00 a.m., a homeowner was alerted that her house being broken into. She contacted the Police, who responded and surprised the thieves; both men were caught inside the house.

They were charged after an interview in the presence of their attorneys.

