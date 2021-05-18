Members of the Kings Valley Gang Remain in Custody as Investigations Intensify

Seven members of the Westmoreland-based Kings Valley Gang are facing serious charges following a yearlong multi-agency investigation into their activities.

In 2020, an investigation was launched which emanated from the seizure of three cellular phones from inmates by the Department of Correctional Services.

The matter was reported to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) which commenced a probe following the seizure. This probe revealed that several crimes to include murder, shooting, extortion, larceny among others had been committed by the Kings Valley Gang, subsequent to the dismissal of a case against them in 2020.

During the investigation, an auto-parts company was ordered to be temporarily closed by the court to facilitate an ongoing probe into the company’s involvement with stolen vehicles. This resulted in the owner – Ted Robinson – being charged with five counts of unlawful possession of property and receiving stolen property among other charges. It was revealed that five motor vehicles were seized at the premises following incidents of murders, shootings or robberies.

On May 6, 2020, an operation carried out by members of C-TOC, Specialized Operations Branch, the Caribbean Search Centre and the Canine Division led to the arrest of the reputed gang members and their leader, who were all charged with Being part of a Criminal Organization under the Criminal Justice (Suppresion of Criminal Organization) Act. They are:

Kevin Wilson, 38, otherwise called ‘Bomson’ of Kings Valley.

Keneisha Moodie, 19

Orville Jones, 37, otherwise called ‘Bigga’ or ‘Biggs’ of Little London.

Joel Rankine, 32, otherwise called ‘Andem’, of Pleasant Park

Shamari Lindo, 23, of Truro district.

Derval Williams, otherwise called ‘Lukey’

Christopher Grant

The leader of the gang, Derval Williams, otherwise called ‘Lukey’ and Christopher Grant were also charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Murder. Moodie was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition when 15 rounds of ammunition were found in her possession during her arrest.

The members of the gang are also to face Anti-Gang charges.

Additionally, C-TOC detectives are seeking the public assistance in finding four individuals – who are currently listed as Persons of Interest, they are:

Everett Storer (who is also wanted in Westmoreland) Bigga Grey A man known only as ‘Sniper’ A man known only as ‘Pumba’

They are being urged to report to the nearest police station immediately.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigation is asked to call C-TOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311 or lawmen in Westmoreland.