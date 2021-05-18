High Alert Activated for Missing Child

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Shanaya Reid, ward of the state at the Pringles Children’s Home in St. Mary who has been missing since Friday, May 14.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 9:50 a.m., Shanaya was last seen at the facility wearing a blue jeans and white blouse. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanaya Reid is being asked to contact the Highgate Police at (876) 992-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Shanaya Reid was available at the time of this publication.