Wards of State, 15-year-old Brittany Neil and 16-year-old Aviranah Pinkey Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Brittany Neil and 16-year-old Aviranah Pinkey, wards of the state at the Pringles Children’s Home in St. Mary who have been missing since Friday, May 14.

Brittany is of brown complexion and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. Aviranah is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 9:50 a.m., Brittany and Aviranah were last seen at the facility. Brittany was last seen wearing a grey tights, grey blouse and a pink-and-black jacket. Aviranah was last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittany Neil and Aviranah Pinkey is being asked to contact the Highgate Police at (876) 992-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photographs of Brittany Neil and Aviranah Pinkey were made available at the time of this publication.