Manchester Taxi Operator Arrested After Stabbing His Common-Law-Wife to Death

A Manchester taxi operator who went on the run immediately after he allegedly stabbed his common-law-wife to death, at their home in Newport, Manchester on Saturday, March 11, has been taken into custody by the police.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Shadae Brown, a Surgical Assistant of Daleys Grove also in Newport, Manchester.
Reports by the Manchester police are that about 12:15am, Brown, her 11-year-old son, another child, and her common-law-husband, 29-year-old Kevon Lesley, otherwise called ‘Nice’ were at home when an argument developed between them.
Lesley reportedly took up some knives which he used to stab Brown multiple times, before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Brown was rushed to hospital where she died, and a manhunt launched for the accused taxi operator.
He was reportedly held hours later at another location in the parish.