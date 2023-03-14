Taxi Operator and Passenger Murdered in Westmoreland

Thirty-four-year-old Eucal Dwyer, otherwise called ‘Twin’ a taxi operator of New Works in Westmoreland, and 52-year-old Patricia Stewart, a female farmer who was a passenger in the vehicle were shot and killed by gunmen at Robins River in Westmoreland, on Monday, March 13.
Reports are that about 12:45pm, Dwyer was transporting passengers from the directions of Savanna-la-mar towards Whitehouse, when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him and Stewart.
Dwyer lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree over a yard.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were discovered to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.