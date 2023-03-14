Man Murdered in Capture Land, Clarendon

The Exeter police in Clarendon are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in his community at Capture Land in Hayes, Clarendon on Saturday.
He has been identified as 59-year-old Roy Goulbourne, a labourer of the same community.
Reports are that about 7:30am, residents stumbled upon his body which was lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds and summoned the police.
On arrival of the lawmen, the body was discovered lying in bushes and later removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.