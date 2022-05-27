Man Who Broke Into Call Centre Awaits His Fate; No Further Evidence For Female Co-Accused

A St. James man accused of breaking into a Montego Bay-based call centre will know is fate after a court-ordered social enquiry report is presented to the court, while no further evidence was offered in the case against his female accomplice.

Allunja Evans, 23, and Kereisha Ferguson, 26, both of Albion in the parish, appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley.

The clerk-of-court decided not to present any additional evidence in the case against Ferguson, who had pleaded not guilty, after reviewing the case file.

The court is awaiting the results of a social inquiry report in the case of Evans, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Evans is alleged to have gained access to an office at Teleperformance on the day in question and stole $300 in coins while Ferguson was on the lookout.

They were apprehended by the security officer.

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)