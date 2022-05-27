Man Allegedly Throw Substance Believed To Be Kerosene Oil On Lover

A St. James man accused of pouring a substance believed to be kerosene oil on his girlfriend before smashing her phone walked out of the St. James Parish Court a free man on Wednesday after the prosecution offered no further evidence in the case against him.

Javier Green appeared before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley on charges of assault at common law and malicious destruction of property.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the complainant told the court that she was not interested in continuing the case. According to her, she believes that counselling could benefit their relationship because they have children together.

The case was adjourned momentarily to allow for an on-the-spot mediation session with a probation officer who was present in court, and the parties eventually reached an amicable agreement.

In light of the agreement, no further evidence in the case against Green was presented.

On the day in question, Green allegedly came home in a rage, poured a substance believed to be kerosene oil on the woman, and then smashed her phone.

